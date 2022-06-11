Left Menu

Office-bearer of Hindu outfit arrested for deranging comment on Facebook

An office-bearer of a Hindu outfit was arrested on Saturday for allegedly posting a deranging comment on Facebook over the controversial remarks by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, a police official said.The action was taken following a complaint received through a Twitter message from the state general secretary of the Congress minority cell, Akbar Chaudhary, the official said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 11-06-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 23:38 IST
An office-bearer of a Hindu outfit was arrested on Saturday for allegedly posting a deranging comment on Facebook over the controversial remarks by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, a police official said.

The action was taken following a complaint received through a Twitter message from the state general secretary of the Congress' minority cell, Akbar Chaudhary, the official said. Ishu Shikharwar, the convener of Hindu Raksha Dal, had allegedly made a deranging comment on Facebook against another religion while supporting Nupur Sharma. He has been arrested, Circle officer Anshu Jain said.

