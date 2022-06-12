Assam police seize over 1000 kg Ganja from goods carrier, driver arrested

Assam police have seized 1480 kilograms of Ganja from a goods carrier and apprehended its driver, on Saturday, police said. On Saturday evening, police seized 1480 kg ganja, packed in 74 small packets, from a goods carrier coming from a neighbouring state at Churaibari WP, Karimganj.

Accused driver has been apprehended in the operation, police said. Last month, the Assam police seized 1183 kg of ganja from a truck in the Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border and arrested two persons including the driver. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)