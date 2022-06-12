WB: Over 1500 kg of ganja seized in Cooch Behar, one held

In a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau and Border Security Force, a total of 1582 kilograms of ganja was seized, informed the officials on Saturday. The ganja was recovered from a house at the border village in the Cooch Behar district.

One person has been arrested and will be produced before the court in Coochbehar, informed the police. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)