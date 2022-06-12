Left Menu

WB: Over 1500 kg of ganja seized in Cooch Behar, one held

In a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau and Border Security Force, a total of 1582 kilograms of ganja was seized, informed the officials on Saturday.

ANI | Cooch Behar (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-06-2022 04:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 04:03 IST
Visual of the officials with the seized ganja and accused. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau and Border Security Force, a total of 1582 kilograms of ganja was seized, informed the officials on Saturday. The ganja was recovered from a house at the border village in the Cooch Behar district.

One person has been arrested and will be produced before the court in Coochbehar, informed the police. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

