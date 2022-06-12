Left Menu

Telangana: Situation under control in Adilabad after tension over social media post

The situation was brought under control by police after there were tensions over a social media post, informed the police on Saturday.

ANI | Adilabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-06-2022 06:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 06:30 IST
Telangana: Situation under control in Adilabad after tension over social media post
Visual from Adilabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The situation was brought under control by police after there were tensions over a social media post, informed the police on Saturday. The police officials informed that members from one community staged a protest in front of the One town police station after a local posted a social media status.

"We've registered a case under relevant sections of IPC against one person (who posted the post on social media) for hurting religious sentiments and have arrested the accused. The situation is now under control," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Adilabad, D Uday Kumar Reddy. The police resorted to lathi-charge onto the protestors so as to bring the situation under control.

The officials also said that a curfew might be imposed if the locals engage in another such act. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
2
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022