Japan, China agree to boost defense dialogue - Japan defense minister

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-06-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 10:36 IST
Nobuo Kishi Image Credit: Wikipedia
Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Sunday that he agreed with his Chinese counterpart to promote dialogue and exchanges.

Japan warned against China's attempts to change the status quo in the South and East China Sea, and said peace and security of the Taiwan Strait was important not only to Japan but to the international community, Kishi told reporters of his meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in Singapore.

