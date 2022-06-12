Japan, China agree to boost defense dialogue - Japan defense minister
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-06-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 10:36 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Sunday that he agreed with his Chinese counterpart to promote dialogue and exchanges.
Japan warned against China's attempts to change the status quo in the South and East China Sea, and said peace and security of the Taiwan Strait was important not only to Japan but to the international community, Kishi told reporters of his meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in Singapore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- Kishi
- Nobuo Kishi
- Taiwan Strait
- Singapore
- Defence
- China
- Chinese
- Japan
- South
- East China Sea
Advertisement
ALSO READ
15 dead, 3 missing after torrential rains in southern China
Science News Roundup: China pig breeders go high-tech in self-sufficiency push; French officials to use orcas sounds to guide lost killer whale back to sea and more
Russia and China block UN statement on Myanmar crisis
China''s foreign minister visits Samoa on Pacific Island trip
China signs deal with Samoa as Australia vows Pacific Islands plan