Ukraine remains in control of Sievierodonetsk plant - regional governor
Reuters
Ukraine remains in control of the Azot chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk where hundreds of civilians are sheltering, the region's governor said on Sunday. "Azot is not blocked, fighting is going on in the streets next to the plant," Serhiy Gaidai said on Ukraine's television.
He added that he expects Russian forces to use all their efforts to try to capture the city either on Sunday or on Monday.
