Man held in Gurugram for kidnapping minor girl from Goa labour camp

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl from a highway project labor camp in Goa, a police official said.

The man, identified as Anil Rawat, was held in Gurugram in the northern state of Haryana, Inspector Vikram Naik of Pernem police said.

''The victim and the accused stay in the same labor camp. The father of the victim had filed a complaint last week. Rawat was held from Gurugram and the girl was rescued and reunited with her parents who hail from Bihar,'' Deputy Superintendent of Police (Pernem) Siddhant Shirodkar told PTI.

The accused has been booked under Section 8 of Goa Children's Act 2003, he added.

