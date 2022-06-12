Himachal Pradesh: Man dies, two children seriously hurt as car falls into gorge

A man died while his two children were seriously injured when their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Sunday, a disaster management official said.

The official said the accident took place at Shalech village in Rajgarh tehsil.

Mahender Singh of Glatti village in Sirmaur district died on the spot while his daughter Mehak Verma (15) and son Abhishek Verma (12) sustained serious injuries.

The injured have been taken to the Rajgarh regional hospital for treatment, he added.

