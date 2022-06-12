Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Man dies, two children seriously hurt as car falls into gorge

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 12-06-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 14:51 IST
Himachal Pradesh: Man dies, two children seriously hurt as car falls into gorge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man died while his two children were seriously injured when their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Sunday, a disaster management official said.

The official said the accident took place at Shalech village in Rajgarh tehsil.

Mahender Singh of Glatti village in Sirmaur district died on the spot while his daughter Mehak Verma (15) and son Abhishek Verma (12) sustained serious injuries.

The injured have been taken to the Rajgarh regional hospital for treatment, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022