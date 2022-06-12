Rajinder Nagar bypoll: Congress candidate flags water issues; 'inaction' of past MLA, MCD

Choked drains, water-logging and shortage of potable water are among the main issues in the Rajinder Nagar Assembly by-election, according to Congress candidate Prem Lata.

''Areas such as Pandav Nagar, Inderpuri JJ Colony, Todapur Balmiki Mohalla, Dasghara Balmiki Mohalla get flooded with the first hint of monsoon rains, making the lives of the people unbearable,'' Lata said.

She alleged that the AAP government as well as the BJP engaged in ''corruption in the name of de-silting'' in the past eight years. She also alleged that former AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, despite being the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, ''did nothing'' to solve water-logging issues and ensure regular supply of drinking water.

''Because of his inaction and indifferent attitude, the people of Rajinder Nagar are suffering an untold misery. The BJP and the AAP have fielded big leaders but no one talks about solving the basic problems of the area,'' she said.

In a statement, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar claimed that AAP and BJP MLAs have done no work for the people other except ''indulging in corruption in the name of sanitation and cleaning of the drains.'' ''The AAP government has no plans to address the water-logging problem, as it has not prepared a drainage master plan till now. The BJP-ruled MCD did not clean drains less that 4-feet wide while the AAP government did not clean drains bigger than 4-feet wide,'' Kumar claimed.

