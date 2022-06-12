QatarEnergy says will announce more partners in coming days for gas field expansion
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 12-06-2022
QatarEnergy will announce more partners in the coming days for the expansion of the Northfield East gas field, the company's chief executive said at a signing ceremony with TotalEnergies.
