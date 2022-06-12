Left Menu

Woman killed as bus hits scooter in Siliguri

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 12-06-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 16:05 IST
Woman killed as bus hits scooter in Siliguri
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured when their two-wheeler was hit by a state-run bus in Siliguri in West Bengal on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened on Asian Highway-2 near Noukaghat bridge in Kaoakhali in New Jalpaiguri police station area, they said.

The scooter was hit from behind, following which the woman who was riding the pillion fell and went under the wheels of the bus, police said.

The husband also fell and suffered injuries, they said.

The couple, identified as Bijay Ratan Chakraborty (61) and Maya Chakraborty of Medical Thiknikati area, was on the way to Rabindranagar when the accident happened, they said.

Police said they have arrested the driver of the bus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022