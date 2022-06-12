Lawyer files complaint against Nupur Sharma

Left Menu

A lawyer has filed a complaint against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma with the Contai police station in West Bengal over her derogatory statement on Prophet Mohammad, police said here on Sunday.Abu Sohel, who stated that he is a lawyer, filed the complaint through an e-mail dated June 11 to the inspector in charge of Contai police station in Purba Medinipur district.

PTI | Tamluk | Updated: 12-06-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 16:39 IST
Nupur Sharma (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Abu Sohel, who stated that he is a lawyer, filed the complaint through an e-mail dated June 11 to the inspector in charge of Contai police station in Purba Medinipur district. He sought that an FIR be registered against Sharma for her remarks.

A senior officer of Contai police station said that the e-mail has been received. Sharma who made an objectionable statement about the Prophet during a TV debate on the Gyanvapi controversy was suspended by the saffron party after many Islamic countries raised objections to it.

