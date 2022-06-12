J-K lawyer files complaint against Nupur Sharma, others

A lawyer has filed a complaint before a court here, seeking punitive action against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and others for recent ''blasphemous'' remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

The complainant has named now-expelled Delhi BJP media head Naveen Kumar Jindal, an editor of a private news channel and others in his complaint.

In the complaint filed before the chief judicial magistrate of Srinagar, which was subsequently assigned to the city magistrate on Saturday, advocate Mohammad Ashraf Bhat sought action against the accused for committing offences including ''criminal conspiracy'' and ''promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion''.

He has sought directions for initiating trial proceedings against them for offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to the spread of communal hatred.

The complainant said while Sharma used ''inflammatory and derogatory'' remarks about the Prophet, Jindal endorsed it by publishing a tweet from his official Twitter handle, uttering ''similar blasphemous remarks against Prophet wilfully and intentionally''.

''The statements have been made with the intention of causing enmity, hatred and ill-will between religious communities, and goes against the secular fabric of the country and religious tolerance,'' the complaint read.

