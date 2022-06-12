Left Menu

8 police personnel suspended for lapse in UP CM's security: Police

During investigation it was found that policemen deployed to stop the vehicles near the airport somehow due to carelessness turned the vehicles coming from Kusmahi towards the airport, Tada said.Inspector Yadunandan Yadav, Sub Inspector Ajay Rai, constables Brijesh Yadav, Satyendra Yadav, Vivek Mishra, Sujit Yadav, Arunima Mishra, and Kiran Choudhary were suspended after the probe.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 12-06-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 18:40 IST
8 police personnel suspended for lapse in UP CM's security: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Eight police personnel including an Inspector and a Sub-Inspector were suspended after a lapse in security of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a senior officer said on Sunday. The lapse occurred on Friday when Adityanath was on his way to welcome BJP national president J P Nadda at Gorakhpur Airport.

Taking serious note of the incident, Gorakhpur SSP Vipin Tada suspended eight personnel on Saturday.

On Friday around 11.28 am, when the CM was going to Gorakhpur Airport to receive the BJP national President with his fleet, many vehicles coming from Kusmahi road had come in front of it.

Tada ordered a probe into the matter and suspended the police personnel on the basis of the findings. Nadda on Friday had come to Gorakhpur to inaugurate a newly-constructed building of BJP zonal office. “During investigation it was found that policemen deployed to stop the vehicles near the airport somehow due to carelessness turned the vehicles coming from Kusmahi towards the airport,” Tada said.

Inspector Yadunandan Yadav, Sub Inspector Ajay Rai, constables Brijesh Yadav, Satyendra Yadav, Vivek Mishra, Sujit Yadav, Arunima Mishra, and Kiran Choudhary were suspended after the probe. During the investigation, it was also found that Inspector Yadunandan and SI Ajay Rai were also not carrying wireless sets while on duty, due to which they were not able to communicate to the officials about the lapse, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
2
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022