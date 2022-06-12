Search op underway for two missing Armymen in Arunachal
- Country:
- India
A massive search operation was underway in the forward areas of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh by the Indian Army to find the two soldiers who went missing on May 28, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.
Naik Prakash Singh and Lance Naik Harender Singh, deployed in a forward post, are presumed to have accidentally fallen into a river, spokesperson Lt Col Amrinder Singh Walia said in a statement.
Despite an immediate and extensive search, including aerial reconnaissance and tracker dogs being pressed into action, they could not be located, he said.
The search operations are continuing for the last two weeks, he added.
A court of inquiry to investigate the incident has been convened by the Army.
The families of the two soldiers, natives of Uttarakhand, are being regularly updated on the situation, the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lt Col
- Uttarakhand
- Singh Walia
- Army
- Indian Army
- Lance Naik Harender Singh
ALSO READ
Champawat by-poll: Yogi Adityanath campaigns for Uttarakhand CM Dhami, holds massive raodshow
Uttarakhand likely to receive heavy rain and lightning, IMD issues yellow alert
Polling begins for Champawat by-election in Uttarakhand; CM Dhami in fray
Somvati Amavasya: 35-40 lakh devotees to take holy dip, 2000 police personnel deployed, says Uttarakhand DGP
Voting begins for Champawat by-polls, to decide fate of Uttarakhand CM Dhami