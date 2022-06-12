Left Menu

Gurugram: Around 250 police personnel attend Alcoholics Anonymous event

Around 250 police personnel and their family members attended an outreach programme held by Alcoholics Anonymous on Sunday. The programme was held at the Police Lines on the initiative taken by Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran.The idea behind the event was to let an alcoholic or their family members know that help is available in the form of a self-help group which is free, said police spokesperson Subhash Bokan.

Around 250 police personnel and their family members attended an outreach programme held by Alcoholics Anonymous on Sunday. The programme was held at the Police Lines on the initiative taken by Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran.

The idea behind the event was to let an alcoholic or their family members know that help is available in the form of a self-help group which is free, said police spokesperson Subhash Bokan. Members of Alcoholics Anonymous shared their experiences on alcoholism and how they recovered from this during the about two-hour-long programme.

