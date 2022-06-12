Left Menu

Not allowed to wish mom on her birthday, boy ends life in Karnataka

A minor boy ended his life in a school hostel as the warden allegedly did not provide him a mobile phone to wish his mother on her birthday, police said on Sunday. The police said the teen requested the warden for the mobile phone to let him call his mother up on her birthday June 11 to wish her.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-06-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 19:41 IST
A minor boy ended his life in a school hostel as the warden allegedly did not provide him a mobile phone to wish his mother on her birthday, police said on Sunday. Poorvaj (14) was a resident of Hosakote, Bengaluru. The police said the teen requested the warden for the mobile phone to let him call his mother up on her birthday (June 11) to wish her. But, the warden reportedly did not hand over the phone. Besides, when the boy's family members tried to contact him several times, they could not talk to him as he was not allowed to speak, the police said.

The boy was hurt by this, and he hanged himself after leaving a suicide note, they said.

Poorvaj took the extreme step just before Saturday midnight, they said. Other students in the hostel found Poorvaj dead this morning and informed the hostel management. The boy's parents reached the hostel later in the day, the police said.

Further investigation is on, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

