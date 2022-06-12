Left Menu

Search operation continues for 2 Army personnel in Arunachal

Intensive search operations have been ongoing for two Indian Army personnel, deployed in the forward areas of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh since May 28, 2022.

ANI | Anjaw (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 12-06-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 19:45 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Intensive search operations have been ongoing for two Indian Army personnel, deployed in the forward areas of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh since May 28, 2022. Naik Prakash Singh and Lance Naik Harender Singh, deployed in a forward post of Arunachal Pradesh, presumed to have accidentally fallen into a fast-flowing river in close proximity to their Post, according to a statement by the Indian Army.

Despite immediate and extensive search and rescue operations, including aerial reconnaissance and tracker dogs being pressed into action, no success in the recovery of the personnel has been achieved. A court of inquiry to investigate the incident has been convened by the Army.

Belonging to Uttrakhand, family members of the two soldiers have been informed of the unfortunate incident and are being regularly updated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

