Left Menu

2nd T20I: Ind vs SA

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 12-06-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 22:46 IST
2nd T20I: Ind vs SA
IND VS SA Image Credit: Twitter(@BCCI)
  • Country:
  • India

South Africa Innings: Temba Bavuma b Chahal 35 Reeza Hendricks b Bhuvneshwar 4 Dwaine Pretorius c Avesh Khan b Bhuvneshwar 4 Rassie van der Dussen b Bhuvneshwar 1 Heinrich Klaasen c (sub)Ravi Bishnoi b Harshal Patel 81 David Miller not out 20 Wayne Parnell b Bhuvneshwar 1 Kagiso Rabada not out 0 Extras: (LB-1, W-2) 3 Total: (6 wkts, 18.2 Overs) 149 Fall of Wickets: 5-1, 13-2, 29-3, 93-4, 144-5, 147-6 Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-13-4, Avesh Khan 3-0-17-0, Hardik Pandya 3-0-31-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-49-1, Harshal Patel 3-0-17-1, Axar Patel 1-0-19-0, Shreyas Iyer 0.2-0-2-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
3
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022