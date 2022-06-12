2nd T20I: Ind vs SA

South Africa Innings: Temba Bavuma b Chahal 35 Reeza Hendricks b Bhuvneshwar 4 Dwaine Pretorius c Avesh Khan b Bhuvneshwar 4 Rassie van der Dussen b Bhuvneshwar 1 Heinrich Klaasen c (sub)Ravi Bishnoi b Harshal Patel 81 David Miller not out 20 Wayne Parnell b Bhuvneshwar 1 Kagiso Rabada not out 0 Extras: (LB-1, W-2) 3 Total: (6 wkts, 18.2 Overs) 149 Fall of Wickets: 5-1, 13-2, 29-3, 93-4, 144-5, 147-6 Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-13-4, Avesh Khan 3-0-17-0, Hardik Pandya 3-0-31-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-49-1, Harshal Patel 3-0-17-1, Axar Patel 1-0-19-0, Shreyas Iyer 0.2-0-2-0.

