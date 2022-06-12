Maha: Two children drown in water-filled quarry
Two children from Pelhar in Palghar district of Maharashtra drowned in a water-filled quarry, police said on Sunday. The bodies of Azmal Ansari (7) and Jumed Maniar (8) were fished out on Sunday morning by local firemen, a day after the incident.
A case of accidental death was registered and further investigation is underway.
