Scrap dealer with 1,105 bullets held in Pune

The Crime Branch unit of Pune city police on Saturday arrested a scrap dealer and seized 1,105 bullets from his possession. The accused had been identified as Dinesh Kumar Kallusingh Saroj (34) who hails from the Pratapgad district of Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Pune.

The action was taken on the tip-off and raid done during an 'all-out operation' campaign organised by Pune police ahead of the VVIP movement in the district. According to a press statement by Pune Police, the officials of Crime Branch Unit 1 received a tip-off from their undercover informant that a scrap dealer had kept gun cartridges in his shop in Guruwar Peth area of Pune city.

"After making sure of the information a raid was conducted and a total of 56 live cartridges, 79 not working cartridges and 970 bullet leads, totally worth Rs 1.56 lakh were seized," police said. He has been booked with offences under the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Senior Police Inspector Sandip Bhosale said," Investigation is going on to find out from where did the accused bring such a large quantity of cartridges and bullets? Has he given cartridges or firearms to anyone else before? He was produced before a judicial magistrate court which has remanded him to police custody till June 15 for further investigations." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)