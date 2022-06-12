Left Menu

Kanpur admin starts sealing properties of those allegedly involved in June 3 violence

This came a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to take stern action against the accused in the June 3 violence so that no one dares to disturb the peace.The officer alleged that Haji Wasi, Shabi, Saleem and H S Malik provided financial support to some of the accused in the Kanpur violence.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 12-06-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 23:18 IST
Kanpur admin starts sealing properties of those allegedly involved in June 3 violence
  • Country:
  • India

The Kanpur administration on Sunday started sealing the properties of those allegedly involved in the June 3 violence sparked by the controversial comments of two now-sacked BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad. Kanpur police have sealed three properties in various areas, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari.

Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) vice-chairman Arvind Singh said properties built by Haji Wasi, Shabi, Saleem and H S Malik without taking proper clearance have been sealed. This came a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to take stern action against the accused in the June 3 violence so that no one dares to disturb the peace.

The officer alleged that Haji Wasi, Shabi, Saleem and H S Malik provided financial support to some of the accused in the Kanpur violence. The seized properties have been handed over to Station House Officers concerned, Singh told PTI.

''A request has been made to the police commissioner to instruct the SHO to lodge an FIR if anyone dares to start construction by entering the sealed properties,'' he added. Uttar Pradesh has been rocked with protests across its several districts over remarks against Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The first such major protest took place in Kanpur on June 3, which saw the demonstrators trying to shut down markets and clashing with people by hurling petrol bombs and stones. Since last Friday, similar incidents of violent protests have been witnessed in eight districts of the state. The state bulldozed properties in Saharanpur, Prayagraj, and Kanpur districts drawing opprobrium from opposition parties and civilians alike, which termed the move extra-legal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
3
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022