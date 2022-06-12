Man arrested in UP's Saharanpur for posting inflammatory message on social media
PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 12-06-2022 23:57 IST
A man was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly posting an inflammatory message on social media, police said.
The accused has been identified as Abhishek alias Abhay Verma, they said.
''The accused posted an inflammatory message to incite members of another community and hurt their sentiments,'' said Superintendent of Police, City, Rajesh Kumar.
An FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the IT Act against the accused at Gagalheri police station, he said.
