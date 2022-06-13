Left Menu

Pune rural police arrest Santosh Jadhav, a wanted accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case

Pune police on Monday arrested wanted accused Santosh Jadhav and Navnath Suryawanshi in connection with a murder case of 2021 in Pune, informed the officials.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-06-2022 06:46 IST
Pune police on Monday arrested wanted accused Santosh Jadhav and Navnath Suryawanshi in connection with a murder case of 2021 in Pune, informed the officials. Notably, Santosh Jadhav is also a wanted accused in the Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Jadhav is accused of murdering Omkar Bankhule last year and was absconding since. He had been booked under the MCOC act registered at Manchar Police station in Pune district. Earlier, Sourav Mahakal an accomplice of Santosh Jadhav and a suspect in Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case was also arrested on June 8.

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. All three arrested accused are in police custody till 20 June, informed the officials.

Pune Rural Police have called a press conference today morning at 10 am. (ANI)

