Russia says it destroyed U.S., European weapons in eastern Ukraine

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Monday its missiles had destroyed a large number of weapons and military equipment in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, including some that had been sent by the United States and European nations.

The ministry said high-precision air-based missiles had struck near the Udachne railway station, hitting equipment that had been delivered to Ukrainian forces.

