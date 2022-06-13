Russia says it destroyed U.S., European weapons in eastern Ukraine
Russia's Defense Ministry said on Monday its missiles had destroyed a large number of weapons and military equipment in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, including some that had been sent by the United States and European nations.
The ministry said high-precision air-based missiles had struck near the Udachne railway station, hitting equipment that had been delivered to Ukrainian forces.
