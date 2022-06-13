Left Menu

Russia says it destroyed U.S., European weapons in eastern Ukraine

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-06-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 14:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's Defense Ministry said on Monday its missiles had destroyed a large number of weapons and military equipment in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, including some that had been sent by the United States and European nations.

The ministry said high-precision air-based missiles had struck near the Udachne railway station, hitting equipment that had been delivered to Ukrainian forces.

