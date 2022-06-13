Left Menu

Local CPI(M) leader accused in 2010 Congress worker's murder found hanging in Kerala

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 13-06-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 14:57 IST
Local CPI(M) leader accused in 2010 Congress worker's murder found hanging in Kerala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local CPI(M) leader, accused in a 2010 murder case of a Congress worker, was found hanging from a tree near his house on Monday, police said.

CPI(M) Anchal Area Committee member J Padman (52) was found hanging from a tree near a paddy field around two kilometres away from his house.

Police said Padman was the second accused in the murder case of a Congress worker Ramabhadran in 2010 and the trial in the case was scheduled to begin in the CBI court from July 1.

''Locals found the body and informed us. We have identified his bike and mobile phone from the road nearby,'' police said.

Police suspect that he took the extreme step as the trial in the murder case was about to begin.

The 2010 case is being probed by the CBI after Kerala High Court directed the agency to do so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
2
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022