Maha: Case against man over online post supporting Nupur Sharma

Police here in Maharashtra on Monday registered a case against a 22-year-man who posted a message on a social media platform in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, an official said.

Sharma is facing a number of cases and police summons in connection with her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Around 11.30 pm on Sunday, a person saw the message posted by the accused, Mukesh Chavan, on his Facebook page and filed a police complaint, the official from Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi town here said.

Chavan had written ''I support Nupur Sharma'' on his Facebook status along with a message and a picture of the suspended BJP functionary, the official said quoting the complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Narpoli police registered a case against Chavan under Indian Penal Code Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far in this connection. The post sent across a wrong message in society and hurt the religious sentiments of the complainant, the FIR said.

The Bhiwandi police on Sunday detained a 19-year-old Muslim man for allegedly posting a derogatory remark on Prophet Mohammad and showing support to Nupur Sharma over her controversial comments, an official earlier said.

The accused was taken into custody by the police after a tense situation prevailed in the town over his viral social media post, which angered members of the Muslim community, he said.

