Both sides using heavier weapons in war in Ukraine, says Finnish president

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Monday both sides in the war in Ukraine were using heavier weapons, including in Russia's case thermobaric bombs. "We are supporting Ukraine with increasingly heavy weaponry. Finland and neighbouring Sweden have applied to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 13-06-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 15:41 IST
Sauli Niinisto Image Credit: Wikipedia
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Monday both sides in the war in Ukraine were using heavier weapons, including in Russia's case thermobaric bombs. "We are supporting Ukraine with increasingly heavy weaponry. And on the other hand Russia has also begun to use very powerful weapons, thermobaric bombs that are in fact weapons of mass destruction," Niinisto said during security policy talks at his summer residence in Naantali, Finland.

Ukraine and NATO countries have also accused Russia of using thermobaric bombs, which are also known as vacuum bombs and are much more devastating than conventional explosives. Finland and neighboring Sweden have applied to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

