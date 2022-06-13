Phase-2 of fortified rice distribution starts; 90 high burden districts covered in Apr-May

The Centre has kick-started the phase-II distribution of fortified rice to high-burden districts via ration shops from April 1 and so far 90 districts have been covered out of 291 targeted, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Monday.

The government's aim is to distribute fortified rice in a phased manner through all central government schemes by 2024, as announced by the Prime Minister in his address on the 75th Independence Day to address the issue of malnutrition among the poor.

The first phase was started in October 2021 under which fortified rice was supplied through Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman-PM POSHAN (erstwhile Mid-Day Meal Scheme).

Fortified rice is made as per the standards fixed by the food regulator FSSAI, which has prescribed blending rice with three micronutrients -- Iron, Folic Acid and Vitamin B12.

Briefing media on the progress, Pandey said over and above ICDS Centres and the PM-POSHAN, the government aims to cover 291 aspirational and high burden districts in the second phase with the distribution of 175 lakh tonne of fortified rice. ''The process for phase-2 implementation has begun. Almost 50 per cent of the requirement has been procured so far,'' he said.

About 90 lakh tonne of fortified rice has been procured by the state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI). About 2.20 lakh tonne has been supplied to more than 90 districts in 16 states during the April-May period of the current fiscal.

Asked if the government will be able to procure the entire required quantity for the phase-2 implementation, the secretary said, ''It is a continuous and complex process. About 90 lakh tonne is available with FCI and lifting is done by the states''.

Ultimately, the distribution happens through the state machinery. Regular meetings are being held with state authorities. ''We are hopeful that we will be able to cover the requirement of the phase-2 target for high burden districts,'' he said.

Even the space for distribution of fortified rice to 291 districts is now ''very comfortable'', as the previous stock that was not fortified is getting distributed through the Padhan Mantri Garif Kalyan Yojana, he added.

Millers have come on board for rice fortification, as they have not only installed blenders but also upgraded their mills. Upgradation of mills is underway in states for smooth implementation of the third phase, when 350 lakh tonne of fortified rice will be distributed to the entire Public Distribution System (PDS), Pandey noted. On the logic behind the distribution of fortified rice instead of parboiled or brown rice for addressing micronutrient deficiency among the poor, the secretary said the decision to go for the distribution of fortified rice was taken after much debate.

One was that the bran of rice if removed then the grain cannot be stored for long. Also, transportation and distribution of such grain from surplus states to deficit states for PDS distribution would have posed a big challenge, he explained.

Further, parboiled rice was a good option but not everyone's food habit although some states are improving its distribution of late, he added.

On health risks associated due to consumption of fortified rice, the secretary said the benefits of rice fortification far outweigh the harmful effects.

However, a comprehensive concurrent evaluation mechanism has been put in place. All states have set up a steering committee headed by the chief secretary that will review the whole distribution.

The state medical department and ground functionaries are generally aware of pockets where and what kind of diseases are prevalent, Pandey added. S Jagannathan, Joint Secretary in the Food Ministry, said that with the scaling up of the entire ecosystem, the cost of fortification is getting reduced. Currently, it is 73 paise per kg and in many states, it is about 50 paise per kg. This move was necessary as malnutrition costs India at least Rs 77,000 crore annually in terms of lost productivity, illness and death.

The country loses about 1 per cent of GDP (Rs 2.03 lakh crore) due to iron deficiency anaemia, he said. ''Rs one spent on nutritional interventions in India could generate Rs 34.1-Rs 38.6 in public economic returns,'' he said. Kapil Yadav, Additional Professor at Centre for Community Medicine, AIIMS-Delhi, said: ''There are some rare risks involved, but benefits are far more. India has the highest mortality in the world due to bleeding during delivery. Rice fortification helps to offset this''. Food fortification is implemented in 140 countries. A disclaimer of rice fortification has been put in India unlike in other countries so that people are aware of what they are consuming, he said. A high dose of iron is not recommended for only thalassaemia major patients who are on blood transfusion, he added. Siddharth Waghulkar, Deputy Head (Nutrition and School Feeding unit) at United Nations World Food Programme, said that the micronutrient content fortified with rice is much higher than what naturally would have consuming brown rice or parboiled rice.

Milling of rice removes the fat and micronutrient-rich bran layers to produce the commonly consumed starch white rice. Polishing further removes 75-90 per cent of Vitamin B-1, Vitamin B-6, Vitamin-E and Niacin.

''Fortification of rice provides an opportunity to add the micronutrients lost during milling and polishing. It also provides an opportunity to add other micronutrients, such as Iron, Zinc, Folic acid, Vitamin B-12 and Vitamin A,'' he said.

Rice fortification is an ''evidence-based'' and a ''cost-effective complementary strategy'' to tackle anaemia, he added.

