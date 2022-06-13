Left Menu

Six critically injured in cylinder blast in Bengal's Bankura

PTI | Bankura | Updated: 13-06-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 18:24 IST
Six critically injured in cylinder blast in Bengal's Bankura
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Six people, including a 14-year-old girl, were critically injured in a cylinder blast in West Bengal's Bankura district on Monday, police said.

The explosion occurred inside the kitchen of a house adjoining a shop in Pakhanna village in the Barjora Police Station area, an officer said.

Two people running the shop and four customers are among the injured.

They were first admitted to Barjora Super-specialty Hospital and then shifted to Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical, he said.

The injured have been identified as Kabita Dhara, Chhabi Dhara, Sumitra Chatterjee, Piu Chatterjee, Nanda Rani Das and Papiya Chatterjee, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

