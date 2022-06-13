Remarks of Nupur Sharma BJP's strategy to divert attention from Kashmiri Pandits' suffering: Mehbooba

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday claimed that Nupur Sharma's controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad was the BJP's strategy to divert people's attention from the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, incite Muslims and provoke a backlash against them.

Several states witnessed violent protests on Friday against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two now-sacked BJP functionaries, with authorities in Uttar Pradesh razing ''illegal'' houses of those accused in violence.

Sporadic incidents of violence and protests were reported on Sunday, including a group of people attacking and damaging a train at the Bethuadahari railway station in West Bengal's Nadia district while prohibitory orders continued in parts of Howrah and Murshidabad districts.

''The controversial statement made by Nupur Sharma was done strategically to divert the attention from the sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits and their killings which they (the BJP government) failed to prevent,'' Mehbooba told reporters on the sidelines of a function here. The former chief minister said while violence occurred in several parts of the country due to Sharma's controversial statements, no action has been taken against her so far.

''This statement was made by Nupur Sharma to provoke the Muslims so that they (government) can get an excuse to demolish their homes, open fire and arrests them,'' she alleged.

The row over the alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated on June 5 following protests from countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, prompting the BJP to take action against its functionaries and assert that it respects all religions.

As the row intensified domestically and abroad, the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal.

