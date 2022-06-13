Coimbatore gets new

V Balakrishnan on Monday assumed charge as the city police Commissioner.

He was central zone IG of police before the new assignment.

Stating that the law and order situation in the city was maintained well, Balakrishnan told reporters that more measures would be taken to maintain peace and prevent crimes.

Surveillance cameras would be installed wherever necessary in the city, he said.

Steps would be taken to prevent smuggling of drugs and also prevent atrocities against women and children, Balakrishnan said, adding that attention would be given to take stringent action against those fomenting caste and religious tension.

