All bridges to Ukraine's Sievierodontesk destroyed but "access" remains- governor

All bridges to Ukraine's embattled eastern frontline city of Sievierodonetsk have been destroyed, rendering impossible the evacuation of civilians remaining there, the local governor said on Monday, adding that some "access" to the city remained. Governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app that Russia had not taken full control of the city, and that "a part" of it remained under Ukrainian control, but that it was no longer possible to transport humanitarian cargoes there.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 22:30 IST
Governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app that Russia had not taken full control of the city, and that "a part" of it remained under Ukrainian control, but that it was no longer possible to transport humanitarian cargoes there. Gaidai also told RFE/RL's Ukrainian service that although 70% of the city was now controlled by Russia, the situation for Ukrainian troops there was "difficult but under control."

“They have the ability to send the wounded to hospitals, so there is still access,” he said. “It’s hard to deliver weapons or reserves. Difficult, but not impossible,” he added.

