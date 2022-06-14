Enemies making desperate attempts to create unrest in J&K: LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said enemies of the country are making desperate attempts to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir through drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and misusing social media.

However, the government’s determination and indomitable courage of the security forces will not let the enemies outside and within our borders succeed, he asserted. “Troubled by our renewed resolve towards the development of Jammu and Kashmir, its aspirations and goals, our enemies are making desperate attempts to create unrest here,'' Sinha said at the 50th raising day function of the Army’s White Knight Corps.

''Our armed forces are working with one single aim, one single intention to make J&K excel in every sphere of development. The government’s determination and indomitable courage of our police and security forces will not let the enemies outside and within our borders succeed,'' he added.

Sinha lauded the White Knight Corps also known as 16 Corps for their exemplary contribution in several strategic operations and towards maintaining peace and tranquility in the region.

“The Army’s 16 Corps is the most dynamic operational Corps of the force. Since its raising in 1972, it has lived up to its motto of 'making the first move and striking in all directions,’'' the Lt Governor said.

Over the years, the White Knight Corps has proved its mettle not only in combat, thwarting evil designs of adversaries, and restoring normalcy and counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir, but also made invaluable contribution in the development of the region.

Sinha also acknowledged the ''indispensable'' work done by 16 Corps in the field of education, health, and housing in the areas bordering Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar and Jammu, under 'Operation Sadbhavna'.

The Lt Governor reiterated that the government is determined to destroy not only terrorists but the entire terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir with a clear cut policy of ''not sparing the guilty and not touching the innocent''.

Underlining the government’s efforts to increase self-reliance in various sectors, including defence, he said, “Under the leadership of the prime minister (Narendra Modi), the Indian Army is also moving towards self-reliance in terms of weapons and other military resources.” “It is due to the government’s persistent efforts that about 65 per cent of the military budget is now spent within the country itself,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)