Left Menu

Maha: Thane police website hacked; hacker demands apology to Muslims

The Thane city police commissionerates website was allegedly hacked on Tuesday, with a message appearing on it apparently directed towards the Indian government and demanding an apology to Muslims all over the world.A senior police official here confirmed that the website has been hacked.We have contacted the agencies concerned for necessary action.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-06-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 09:51 IST
Maha: Thane police website hacked; hacker demands apology to Muslims
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane city police commissionerate's website was allegedly hacked on Tuesday, with a message appearing on it apparently directed towards the Indian government and demanding an apology to ''Muslims all over the world''.

A senior police official here confirmed that the website has been hacked.

''We have contacted the agencies concerned for necessary action. Thane cyber crime team is working on it,'' he said. On opening the website, the message on the screen stated: "Hacked by one hat cyber team" It further said, ''Hello Indian Government, Hello everyone. Again and again you make trouble with the problem of the Islamic Religion...'' ''Hurry up and apologize to Muslims all over the world!! We don't stand still when our apostle is insulted,'' the message said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
3
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022