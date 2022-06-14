UK says no reason EU should react negatively to N. Ireland law
There is no reason the European Union should react in a negative way to Britain's plan to override some post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday.
European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Monday the EU would consider launching new infringement procedures against Britain.
"Our solution doesn't make the EU any worse off," Truss told Times Radio. "So there is absolutely no reason why the EU should react in a negative way to what we are doing."
