Left Menu

MP: Case against 2 persons for objectionable posts on Prophet Mohammad

Police have registered a case against two persons here in Madhya Pradesh for alleged objectionable posts against Prophet Mohammad on social media, an official said on Tuesday. There were two separate police complaints against the accused - Sanskar Rathore and Yogesh Agrawal - alleging attempts by them to disturb the religious harmony, Gohalpur police station in-charge Vijay Tiwari said.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 14-06-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 12:38 IST
MP: Case against 2 persons for objectionable posts on Prophet Mohammad
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against two persons here in Madhya Pradesh for alleged objectionable posts against Prophet Mohammad on social media, an official said on Tuesday. There were two separate police complaints against the accused - Sanskar Rathore and Yogesh Agrawal - alleging attempts by them to disturb the religious harmony, Gohalpur police station in-charge Vijay Tiwari said. The accused are yet to be arrested, he said.

Both the complaints alleged that these persons posted cartoons of Prophet Mohammad and objectionable statements on social media, the official said.

The complainants also claimed that attempts were being made to spread violence in the city (Jabalpur) like other parts of the country, the official said.

The complaint against Rathore was filed by local resident Salauddin Ansari, while the Sunni Yuva Aatankwad Virodhi Sanghthan complained against Agrawal, he said. The police have registered offences against the two accused under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage reli­gious feelings) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the official said.

A probe is underway into the case, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022