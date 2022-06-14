Left Menu

Four injured in shelling of Russian town bordering Ukraine, official says

Four people were injured on Tuesday by shelling in a Russian town in the Bryansk region on the border with Ukraine, the regional governor said. Officials in Russian regions bordering Ukraine have in the past few weeks reported cases of what they said was cross-border shelling that damaged residential buildings and injured some people.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-06-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 12:44 IST
Four injured in shelling of Russian town bordering Ukraine, official says
Alexander Bogomaz Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Four people were injured on Tuesday by shelling in a Russian town in the Bryansk region on the border with Ukraine, the regional governor said. The incident occurred in the town of Klintsy, some 50 kilometers (miles) from the Ukrainian border.

"A few houses were damaged and four people injured, according to preliminary information," regional governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report.

Residents posted the footage to social media of a Russian military helicopter hovering over the town after the shelling and reported that electricity and water had been cut off. Officials in Russian regions bordering Ukraine have in the past few weeks reported cases of what they said was cross-border shelling that damaged residential buildings and injured some people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022