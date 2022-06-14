Left Menu

Updated: 14-06-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 15:59 IST
Rahul questioned for 2nd day in National Herald money-laundering case; leaves ED office after 4 hrs
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left the ED office after about four hours of questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if he would come back and resume the session or if the questioning was over for the day.

Gandhi (51) arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11:05 am, accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

The MP from Wayanad in Kerala spent over 10 hours at the federal agency's office on Monday, where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement was recorded.

The investigating officer of the case is understood to have questioned the former Congress chief about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and the funds transfer within the news media establishment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

