Assam: Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, woman held

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-06-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 16:38 IST
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Tuesday said it has seized heroin worth Rs 1 crore from the Guwahati railway station and arrested one woman for being in possession of the contraband.

''In a major drug haul, RPF Guwahati along with NCB Team recovered 289.21 gm of Heroin worth Rs 1 crore with arrest of 01 lady from Guwahati Railway Station,'' the RPF tweeted.

The accused was carrying the drugs in 22 concealed soap cases, it said.

''Legal action has been taken against the accused lady,'' the RPF added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

