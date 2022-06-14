Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny transferred to unknown location
Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 16:53 IST
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred out of his prison colony and moved to an unknown location, a top aide said on Tuesday.
"Where Alexei is now, and which colony he is being taken to, we don't know," Leonid Volkov, Navalny's chief of staff, said in a statement on the Telegram app.
