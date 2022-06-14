UK Supreme Court says flight to take migrants to Rwanda can go ahead

The first flight to take migrants arriving illegally in Britain to Rwanda can go ahead, Britain's Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday after judges dismissed campaigners' attempts to win an injunction to stop it.

Charities and a trade union had launched a fresh appeal against the government's plan to send asylum seekers to the East African nation after the High Court and Court of Appeal said the first planned flight could take place.

The Supreme Court judge Robert Reed refused lawyers for the human rights groups request to appeal the decision.

