Russia says Ukrainian fighters at Azot plant can surrender on Wednesday

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-06-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 17:13 IST
Russia's Defense Ministry said it had offered Ukrainian fighters sheltering in the Azot chemical plant in the eastern Ukrainian town of Sievierodonetsk the chance to surrender on Wednesday, the Interfax news agency reported.

The ministry said Ukraine had asked Russia to set up an evacuation corridor to help civilians leave the plant, with all the bridges linking Sievierodonetsk to Ukrainian-held territory now destroyed.

