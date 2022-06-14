Left Menu

Two members of Lawrance Bishnoi gang arrested from Mohali: Pb Police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-06-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 17:24 IST
Two members of Lawrance Bishnoi gang arrested from Mohali: Pb Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police has arrested two active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who were working on the directions of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

Gagandeep Singh alias Gaagi and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Mohali while they were on their way to deliver a consignment of weapons, Mohali's Senior Superintendent of Police, Vivek Sheel Soni said on Tuesday.

Both are residents of Kingra, Dabbwali in the Sirsa district of Haryana.

The SSP said that two 32 caliber pistols were seized from them along with eight live cartridges and an SUV bearing a Haryana registration number.

A case under relevant provisions of the law including the Arms Act has been registered against them at Mohali.

Soni said the two were in regular touch with Godly Brar through gangster Manpreet Singh alias Manna, who allegedly provided a car to the assailants in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case and was recently arrested.

Both the accused were working on the directions of Goldy Brar and indulged in illegal weapons smuggling from border areas of Punjab and Rajasthan, he said in an official statement.

Soni said that acting on a tip-off, an operation was launched by the Mohali police along with a team of Anti-Gangster Task Force following which the arrests were made.

Further investigation is on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022