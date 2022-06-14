Three brothers arrested for threatening to blow up district court in UP

Three brothers were arrested for threatening to blow up the district court premises and an armed police force was deployed there, police said here on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said that on Monday night, a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawan received a call, threatening to bomb the Sambhal district court along with a PAC platoon deployed there.

The three brothers were identified as Rohtas, Naurangi and Ravi. They hailed from Aligarh and were working as laborers, he said.

They were in an inebriated state when they made the threat call, the SP said.

The trio were in the habit of making calls on a regular basis after consuming alcohol.

''A case has been registered against them. They have been arrested and sent to jail,'' he said.

The matter is also being probed further, the SP added.

