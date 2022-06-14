Indigo investigating incident of sloganeering by Youth Congress workers on its flight

IndiGo has begun investigating the Monday incident on its Kannur-Trivandrum flight where two Youth Congress workers allegedly raised slogans against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was on the plane, \after which a senior LDF leader allegedly pushed the duo, sources said.

Vijayan heads the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala.

The airline is investigating the incident under the aviation regulator DGCA's ''unruly flyer'' regulations, which allow the airline concerned to deem a passenger's behaviour as unruly and ban the individual from flight for a specific period of time, the sources said.

IndiGo did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter.

According to the sources, the two Congress workers allegedly raised slogans against Vijayan who was also on the plane. The cabin crew members tried to calm the workers down but the situation aggravated.

A senior LDF leader allegedly pushed the two Congress workers, they noted.

The airline - after it completes its investigation into the incident - will inform the DGCA about the action it has taken, the sources said.

The two men and another Youth Congress member have been booked for attempt to murder, according to Kerala police.

The FIR by the police in Thiruvananthapuram says due to political enmity, the three accused namely Farzeen Majid, Naveen Kumar and Suneeth Kumar conspired to kill Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and boarded the flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram.

A case was registered against three Youth Congress workers under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 120 (B) (Conspiracy), 307 (Attempt to murder) and Section 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), the police said.

Besides, the YC workers were also charged under Section 22 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, Section 11 A of the Aircraft Act and Section 3(1) (a) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act.

