Six injured in shelling of Russian town bordering Ukraine, official says

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 18:49 IST
Six people were injured on Tuesday by shelling in a Russian town on the border with Ukraine, the regional governor said.

The incident occurred in Klintsy, some 50 km (30 miles) from the Ukrainian border in the Bryansk region. Regional governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on the Telegram messaging app that the number of injured had risen to six from an earlier tally of four.

"Those injured have shrapnel wounds," Bogomaz wrote. "They were all admitted to a local hospital. Their condition is stable." Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report.

Residents posted footage to social media of a Russian military helicopter hovering over the town and reported that electricity and water had been cut off. Officials in Russian regions bordering Ukraine have in the past few weeks reported cases of what they said was cross-border shelling that damaged residential buildings and injured some people.

Separately, the defence ministry channel Zvezda News quoted Alexey Kulemzin, mayor of the separatist-controlled east Ukrainian city of Donetsk, as saying the number of people in the city killed by shelling on Monday had risen from three to six. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that the main immediate reason for his intervention in Ukraine is to protect the Russian-speakers of the east from persecution and attack.

Ukraine says Russia's claim of persecution is a baseless pretext for an invasion, and that Russia is waging an unprovoked war against a sovereign state fighting for its existence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

