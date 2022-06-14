U.S. allows some Russian energy-related transactions until Dec. 5
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 20:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States will allow certain energy-related transactions with Sberbank, VTB Bank, Alfa-Bank and several other Russian entities to continue through Dec. 5, the U.S. Department of Treasury said in notice posted online on Tuesday.
Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control said it was extending the general license authorizing the transactions with certain entities, which also included Russia's Central Bank, Sovcombank, among others.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Russia
- Central Bank
- VTB Bank
- The United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two civilians killed as Russian troops enter Sievierodonetsk - governor
EU's Borrell hopeful of deal on Russian oil ban
Pro-Moscow Kherson region starts grain exports to Russia - TASS
UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers
Russian forces moving deeper into Sivierodonetsk - Luhansk governor