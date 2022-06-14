Russia bans 29 British journalists from entering

Russia has banned dozens of British journalists, media representatives and defence industry figures from entering the country, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a move that Moscow said was a response to Western sanctions and pressure on its state-run media outlets abroad, 29 journalists and members of British media organisations such as the BBC, the broadcaster Sky News and the Guardian and Times newspapers were personally banned.

More than a dozen British figures who Moscow said were linked to the defence industry were also banned from entering Russia.

