Three feared drowned near Juhu beach in Mumbai

Three persons went missing while swimming in the sea near the Juhu beach here on Tuesday afternoon and search is on for them, a fire brigade official said.

The incident took place behind JW Marriott hotel in suburban Santacruz.

The fire brigade received information at 3.55 pm that Aman Singh (21), Kaustubh Ganesh Gupta (18) and Pratham Ganesh Gupta (16) went missing while swimming in the sea, the official said.

Rescue teams of the fire brigade as well as Navy divers are conducting a search operation, he added.

