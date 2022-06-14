Left Menu

Three feared drowned near Juhu beach in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 20:56 IST
Three feared drowned near Juhu beach in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons went missing while swimming in the sea near the Juhu beach here on Tuesday afternoon and search is on for them, a fire brigade official said.

The incident took place behind JW Marriott hotel in suburban Santacruz.

The fire brigade received information at 3.55 pm that Aman Singh (21), Kaustubh Ganesh Gupta (18) and Pratham Ganesh Gupta (16) went missing while swimming in the sea, the official said.

Rescue teams of the fire brigade as well as Navy divers are conducting a search operation, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022